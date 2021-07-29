Fukushima laments a recovery without Olympic witnesses

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — In Japan’s northern prefectures, these Pandemic Games represent a missed chance to tout restoration following the earthquake of 2011 and the ensuing tsunami and nuclear disaster that ravaged the area. Japan’s Reconstruction Agency has estimated the cost of rebuilding the region will approach 32 trillion yen ($290 billion), and Olympic organizers scheduled some events in the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures hoping to lure tourists there to observe the rebirth.