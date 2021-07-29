Climate bid faces tricky path over money for electric cars

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bipartisan compromise on infrastructure cuts in half President Joe Biden’s call for $15 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging outlets. That raises the stakes as the administration seeks to win auto industry cooperation on soon-to-be-released anti-pollution rules on climate change. The Senate legislation provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a national network of electric charging outlets, an amount that analysts say is a good start but nowhere close enough to spur widespread electric vehicle adoption. The White House now says it won’t set a specific target for the number of charging units but hopes to find other funding to cover the gap.