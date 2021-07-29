Biden pushing federal workers — hard –to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce strict new testing, masking and distancing requirements for federal employees who can’t — or won’t — show they’ve been vaccinated. He’s hoping to boost sluggish vaccine rates among the millions of people who draw federal paychecks and also set an example for private employers around the country. The move by the federal government — the nation’s largest employer — comes in a week when a number of major corporations and some local governments are implementing new requirements of their own. But most have not, despite surging coronavirus rates in the U.S.