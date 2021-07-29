Aid group vaccinates migrants as France expands virus pass

PARIS (AP) — Social workers in France worry that the growing use of virus passports will further marginalize migrants and other poor populations. So aid group Doctors Without Borders has set up a tent this summer in Paris to vaccinate migrants, homeless people and others without access to health care. Aid workers are carrying out similar actions in other countries too. Migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and sub-Saharan African countries lined up before the vaccinations started Thursday and they were glad to have the opportunity. Migrants and poor populations have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic.