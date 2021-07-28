US sanctions hit Syria prisons, abusers including opposition

BEIRUT (AP) — The Biden administration has announced its first sanctions on Syria, targeting prison facilities and officials who run them, as well as an opposition armed group, focusing on human rights abuses. The sanctions announced Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury are part of Washington’s policy to keep up pressure on the Syrian government led by longtime President Bashar Assad. But signaling a new approach, the U.S. also targeted two armed groups and their leaders, widening the net of who is impacted by sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the sanctions make clear Washington “will not forget the victims of human rights abuses in Syria.”