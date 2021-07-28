Turkey: Homes, hospital evacuated as fire rages near town

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities have evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat. Mayor Muhittin Bocek told HaberTurk TV that residents of four neighborhoods were told to move out of the fire’s path as firefighters worked to control the blaze that broke out Wednesday. Broadcaster NTV reports that patients at a state hospital in Manavgat were being transferred to another hospital as a precaution. There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.