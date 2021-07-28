Suspect arrested in ambush killing of Alabama police officer

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have arrested a man in the ambush killing of an Alabama police officer who was taking a lunch break at home. A prosecutor says Javonte Cornius Stubbs was arrested overnight in the shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer and the wounding of Moorer’s wife or girlfriend. He says Stubbs was charged with capital murder and attempted murder following his arrest at apartments in Tuscaloosa. He’s been jailed in Chilton County until a hearing Friday morning in Selma. Moorer was gunned down early Tuesday at the Selma apartment complex where he lived.