Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Bernie Sanders is no longer the undisputed leader of the left. It is trying to promote a more pragmatic progressivism in the era of President Joe Biden while staying true to its shake-up-the-establishment roots. Biden won the Democratic nomination last year by offering more centrist alternatives to much of Sanders’ agenda. Since then, progressive candidates have faced a series of electoral disappointments and are contending with anxiety from moderate Democrats, who worry that the party’s leftward shift could cost them control of Congress during next year’s midterm elections.