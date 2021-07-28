Police: Indianapolis FedEx shooter not racially motivated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say the former employee who shot and killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse in April acted alone and was not racially or ethnically motivated. Indianapolis police and federal authorities said during a news conference Wednesday that 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole used the attack as an act of “suicidal murder” and believed he would “demonstrate his masculinity and capability” while fulfilling a final desire to experience killing people. Eight employees, including four members of the city’s Sikh community, were killed in the attack. Police said Hole considered other locations for the shooting but chose the FedEx building because it was familiar to him. He also believed the site would give him access to a large number of vulnerable victims.