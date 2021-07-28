N Korea leader pays respect to Chinese war dead at memorial

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid tribute to China’s war dead at a Pyongyang memorial and vowed to maintain firm ties with Beijing, as he seeks to bolster relations with his country’s main ally amid deepening hardships linked to the pandemic. Kim’s visit Wednesday to the Friendship Tower that honors Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War was his third since he took power in late 2011. It came a day after the 68th anniversary of the end of the war. Kim has vowed to upgrade his country’s relations with China as he struggles to navigate North Korea out of what he calls its worst-ever crisis caused by the pandemic, U.S.-led sanctions and last year’s natural disasters.