Mena Suvari explains writing about Kevin Spacey in new book

NEW YORK (AP) — Mena Suvari writes about her life and mentions Kevin Spacey in her new memoir “The Great Peace” and wants to explain why. Suvari says she doesn’t mention her co-star in the 1999 film “American Beauty’’ to say anything against the actor. Suvari says she writes about an intimate moment with him on set because she wants to show how as a young woman, she didn’t question the situation. Spacey’s career has halted in recent years due to legal troubles and allegations of sexual abuse. In the book, Suvari does identify past abusive relationships and her struggles with self-esteem and body image. She says alcohol and drugs helped her cope, which led to meth use.