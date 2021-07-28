Italian rockers Maneskin enjoy blurring gender stereotypes

ROME (AP) — Italy’s rock band phenomenon Maneskin is enjoying global fame, boosted by its win in this year’s Eurovision contest. This week, the four rockers, who began busking as teenagers on the streets of Rome, were back in the city to bask in their fame, honored at a ceremony in City Hall. In an interview with The Associated Press, the quartet explained why, with their androgynous look and dress and a style that defies categories, they are enjoying blurring stereotypes. The city’s mayor gave the musical artists an award representing the she-wolf, the symbol of ancient Rome’s foundation. Bass player Victoria De Angelis says they try to open minds.