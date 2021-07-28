German government denounces disinformation in flood areas

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has denounced attempts by some people or groups to spread disinformation in areas devastated by floods two weeks ago. More than 200 people were killed in Germany and neighboring Belgium when torrential rain turned small rivers into raging torrents on July 14. Repairing the extensive damage is expected to be a long task. Over half of the victims died in western Germany’s Ahr valley. Police in that area said early last week that they were aware of right-wing extremists posing as “carers on the spot.” They also said vehicles with loudspeakers and which looked similar to police cars had been spreading false information that police and rescuers were cutting back their deployment.