Court nixes new trial for ‘Making a Murderer’ subject Avery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has unanimously rejected a request by “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery for a new trial or a hearing to present new evidence. Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach. The case was the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey. Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific evidence to ineffective trial counsel. But the appellate court on Wednesday denied her request. Avery’s earlier appeals were also denied.