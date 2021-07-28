Can Biden’s plans manufacture more US factory jobs?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will try to connect with blue-collar workers when he travels to a truck factory in Pennsylvania to advocate for government investments and clean energy as ways to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. The Democrat will tour the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks on Wednesday. It’s a chance to touch base with the plant’s 2,500 workers, a majority of whom are unionized. Biden has made manufacturing jobs a priority. Democrats’ political future next year might hinge on whether Biden succeeds in reinvigorating a sector that has steadily lost jobs for more than four decades.