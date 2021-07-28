5 years’ prison for Florida man in arson at racial protest

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man will serve five years in federal prison for torching a Tampa sporting goods store during racial protests in 2020. A federal judge imposed the sentence Wednesday on 21-year-old Terrance Lee Hester Jr. He pleaded guilty to an arson charge in April. Federal investigators say Hester was identified through video surveillance as he threw a flaming white cloth through a broken window at a Champs Sports store. Later, prosecutors say, the man carried a burning palm frond toward the store’s back door. The protest was over the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.