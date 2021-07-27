UK inquiry: Children in care homes faced decades of abuse

LONDON (AP) — A British public inquiry into child sexual abuse says hundreds of children in the care of a London authority faced “hard to comprehend” levels of abuse and neglect over several decades. The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said that between the 1960s and the 1990s, local authority staff in the south London borough of Lambeth treated children in their care as if they were “worthless.” It said staff members put vulnerable children in the path of sex offenders who infiltrated children’s homes and foster care settings with “devastating, life-long consequences for their victims.” The multi-year inquiry was organized after dozens of people came forward to report a famous children’s entertainer had abused them.