Teen fatally shot inside California theater, another wounded

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one teenager was fatally shot and another seriously wounded inside a Southern California movie theater. Police responded to the theater in The Crossings mall in Corona around 11:45 p.m. Monday and found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no update on the man’s condition Tuesday. The victims’ identities have not been released, and police didn’t give any other details on the circumstances of the shooting.