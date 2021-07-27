Swiss close decade-long Russian money laundering probe

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say they have closed a decade-long investigation into suspected Russian money laundering that was linked to a fraud scandal in which late lawyer Sergei Magnitsky played a leading role. The Swiss investigation against persons unknown centered on money laundering alleged to have been committed in Switzerland between 2008 and 2010. It was launched in 2011 in part because of a report alleging criminal activity by Hermitage Capital Management. That’s the company of Magnitsky’s one-time client London-based investor William Browder. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that the investigation “has not revealed any evidence that would justify charges being bought against anyone in Switzerland.”