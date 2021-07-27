Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

Four law enforcement officers have detailed the racism and bigotry on display during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The panel of officers testifying before a congressional panel Tuesday included veteran Black and Hispanic officers who added their wrenching stories to the official record. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn told lawmakers about an exchange he had with rioters who disputed that President Joe Biden defeated former Donald Trump in the 202 election. When Dunn, who is Black, argued with the rioters that he voted for Biden and that his vote should be counted, the rioters began calling him a racial slur.