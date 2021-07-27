Prosecutors won’t seek retrial in 3 Pilot Flying J cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are not pursuing a new trial against the former president of Pilot Flying J and two of his former employees after their 2018 convictions in a cheating scheme were overturned. A motion made in U.S. District Court in Knoxville asks a judge to sign off on a request to drop the remaining charges against former Pilot President Mark Hazelwood, former Vice President Scott “Scooter” Wombold and former account representative Heather Jones. The three were convicted of running a rebate scheme to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars. In October, a federal appeals court panel vacated the convictions in a split decision.