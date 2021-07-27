Koreas restore communication channels, agree to improve ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea exchanged messages in communication channels that have been dormant for more than a year and agreed to improve ties. The positive steps Tuesday still leave any resumption of stalled negotiations to rid the North of its nuclear weapons a long way off. Seoul officials said that liaison officials from the Koreas had phone conversations via three channels including a military hotline and agreed to talk twice a day in two of the channels as they did in the past. The rivals use the channels to lay their positions on issues and even propose broader dialogue. The links are also critical to preventing any accidental clashes along their disputed sea boundary.