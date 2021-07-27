Inside a KKK murder plot: ‘Do you want him six feet under?’

PALATKA, Fl. (AP) — In 2015, three Ku Klux Klan members hatched a plot to murder a Black man who had been recently released from a state prison. But the FBI eventually got wind of the scheme. A confidential informant had infiltrated the group, and his recordings provide a rare, detailed look at the inner workings of a modern klan cell and a domestic terrorism probe. The Associated Press has reconstructed the story of the failed murder plot. The investigation would unearth another secret: An unknown number of klansmen were working inside the Florida Department of Corrections, with significant power over inmates, Black and white.