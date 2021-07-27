IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fueled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies. The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8% this year, up 1.2% from a forecast released in April. The IMF says in its report that the brighter regional perspective reflects favorable spillover to Mexico from the improved outlook for the United States and booming terms of trade for Brazil.