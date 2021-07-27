EXPLAINER: US, NATO pledge billions to back Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. The U.S. has already spent nearly $89 billion to build, equip and train Afghan security forces since 2001. Yet America’s own government watchdog says hundreds of millions of dollars have been misspent and corruption is rife. Monitoring where the future funding goes will become virtually impossible after Aug. 31, when the last coalition troops leave. Many fear that with Taliban battlefield wins and U.S. troops leaving, Afghanistan will plunge into another civil war.