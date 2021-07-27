EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The state of California. New York City. Hospitals and nursing homes. Colleges and universities. Employers are beginning to put COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place and it’s getting attention. The Justice Department said individuals must be informed of their “option to accept or refuse administration” of an emergency use vaccine like the coronavirus shot. But it said that doesn’t prohibit employers from mandating vaccinations as a condition of employment. Employment lawyers say workers can seek medical or religious exemptions. Employers may also go for “soft mandates” that give hesitant workers options like masking up.