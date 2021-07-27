EU trumpets vaccine success but warns of variant impact

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU has reached a major goal by providing at least one coronavirus shot to 70% of adults across the 27-nation bloc. She says 57% of adults are now fully vaccinated. But von der Leyen is warning countries to step up their vaccination rates to combat fast-spreading variants of the disease. Vaccination rates vary around Europe, with Bulgaria and Romania notably slow. The commission was widely criticized early this year for the slow pace of Europe’s vaccine rollout. The 70% figure is an arbitrary target and does not correspond to any scientific immunity benchmark, but von der Leyen said Tuesday that “these figures put Europe among the world leaders.”