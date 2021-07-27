Coroner IDs gunman in Southern California shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have identified the gunman involved in a California standoff that killed a sheriff’s deputy and three others who were held hostage in a San Joaquin Valley home. The Kern County coroner says Tuesday the 41-year-old shooter is Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr. He was fatally shot by Kern County sheriff’s deputies during the standoff Sunday in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield. The coroner also identified the victims held inside the home as the gunman’s sons and their mother. A sheriff’s deputy was also slain in the bloodshed. Another deputy survived his gunshot wounds.