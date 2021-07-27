Bosnia’s outgoing international overseer urges new approach

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The top international overseer of Bosnia’s 1995 peace agreement says Western powers should adopt a new approach to promoting reconciliation to prevent nativist leaders from turning the politically fragmented Balkan country into a deserted wasteland. Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko is stepping down next week as the U.N.’s high representative in Bosnia after serving in the post for 12 years. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that he thinks a hands-off attitude the international community adopted a little more than a decade ago to promote local autonomy has failed to produce the intended unity, in part because Bosnian political leaders “are not sincere.”