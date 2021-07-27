In 1st visit to intel agency, Biden warns of cyber conflict

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first visit with rank-and-file members of the U.S. intelligence community to make a promise that he will “never politicize” their work. It’s a part of government that was frequently criticized by his predecessor Donald Trump, who called it the “deep state.” Biden waited more than six months to make the short drive across the Potomac River on Tuesday to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, giving analysts and national security leaders some breathing room. Biden in his remarks said he understood the complexity and critical nature of their work. The agency oversees the 17 U.S. intelligence organizations.