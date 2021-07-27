5 Rohingya die in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A landside in a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh has killed at least five Rohingya Muslims after heavy rains battered the area, where more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar have been sheltered. A government refugee official says another child was swept away by flooding in a canal. Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya who fled neighboring Myanmar, many since August 2017, when the military in the Buddhist-majority country began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group.