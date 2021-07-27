4 Miami Beach officers relieved of duty in use of force case

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four police officers have been relieved of duty following the arrest of a man who said he was recording the arrest of his friend inside the lobby of a Miami Beach hotel. Khalid Vaughn told WPLG that he was in the lobby with his friend early Monday when officers arrested the other man on unrelated charges. He says police turned their attention to him when he began recording the arrest with his cellphone. Miami Beach police Chief Richard Clements said he had “serious concerns about the force utilized” against Vaughn, who said officers left him with cuts on his face and a busted lip.