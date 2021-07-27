2 boys die in Austria after generator poisons family

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say two young boys have died from carbon monoxide poisoning and their mother is fighting for her life after the family used an emergency generator during a power outage. Upper Austria police said they were called Monday to a house in the town of Lasberg where three seriously ill people were reported to be in the basement. First responders found high levels of carbon monoxide and rushed 5- and 2-year-old boys, and their 32-year-old mother to nearby hospitals. Police say the boys died and the mother remains in extremely critical condition. The heavy storm that caused the power outage also caused injuries and damage in Switzerland and Italy on Monday.