Winds feed California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — It could be days before officials will be able to assess the damage California’s largest wildfire has done to a small town. Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing crews battling the Dixie Fire, which roared through the remote community of Indian Falls over the weekend. Firefighters reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 53% contained. More than 85 large wildfires are burning across the country, most of them in Western states.