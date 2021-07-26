UN: COVID hitting poor and conflict nations worse this year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief says the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths. Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Monday that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations. In his words: “We are arguably in one of the most dangerous periods for the poorest people on our planet.”