Tucker Carlson called ‘worst human’ at Montana fishing shop

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A video showing a Montana man confronting Tucker Carlson is circulating widely on social media after the man called the Fox News host “the worst human being known to mankind.” The video posted Friday shows Dan Bailey talking closely to Carlson inside a Montana fly fishing shop. Carlson can be heard in the video saying, “I appreciate that” and “I’m not going to debate.” In a social media post, Bailey accused Carlson of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations and supporting extreme racism. A Fox News spokesperson says Bailey had ambushed the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host while he was in the Livingston store with his family, calling it “inexcusable.”