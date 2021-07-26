Suspect in attack on Mali’s president dies in custody

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government says a man detained for attempting to stab the transitional president has died in a hospital while in custody. The attempted stabbing was made on Col. Assimi Goita on July 20 during a public ceremony at the Great Mosque in the capital, Bamako, to celebrate the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha. Goita, a special forces colonel who staged two coups within nine months and is now Mali’s transitional leader, was unharmed in the attack. Suspects were detained and an investigation into the attack was opened. The government statement said the suspect’s health deteriorated while in custody and he was admitted to the hospital where he died.