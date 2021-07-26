South Africa’s virus cases decline, liquor sales allowed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president says the government has lifted a ban on liquor sales and relaxed other pandemic restrictions. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation Sunday night that a recent spike in coronavirus cases has passed its peak and the daily number of new confirmed cases dropped 20% last week. The government is allowing retail alcohol sales to resume from Monday through Thursday, while bars and restaurants also will be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages. Schools have fully reopened, and social and religious gatherings are again allowed for a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. A nighttime curfew has been reduced to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.