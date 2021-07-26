Some French health workers resent, resist mandatory vaccines

PARIS (AP) — While most French health care workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus, a small but vocal minority is holding out. A law requiring them to get injected is exposing this divide and prompting mixed reactions across the medical profession. The French government rushed the vaccine mandate through parliament, which approved the law early Monday. The bill also sets up a “health pass” for French people to access restaurants, sports stadiums and other public venues. Polls suggest that a strong majority of the French public supports making vaccines mandatory for health care workers. But some workers are strongly opposed and turned out for protests in French cities over the weekend.