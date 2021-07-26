Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as Monday. Pressure is mounting on all sides to show progress. It’s a make-or-break week on President Joe Biden’s top priority. One major roadblock is how much money should go to public transit. But spending on water projects, broadband and others areas remains unresolved, as is tapping COVID-19 funds to help pay for it. Democrats and the White House sent an offer to Republicans late Sunday to finish the remaining issues. The group’s lead Republican negotiator says both sides were “about 90% of the way there.”