Peaty looses months of emotion in 57 seconds with Tokyo gold

TOKYO (AP) — Adam Peaty cashed in as the surest bet at the Olympic pool, winning the 100-meter breaststroke to earn Britain’s first gold of the Tokyo Games. He won in 57.37 seconds on Monday, blowing away the field with the fifth-fastest time in history. Peaty’s preparation for the pandemic-delayed Olympics was unlike any other. He became a father for the first time and had his training and competition schedules curtailed for months while the COVID-19 crisis played out around the world. Hiding his roller-coaster emotions from his family and friends, Peaty finally unleashed his intensity in the two-lap race.