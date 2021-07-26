Palestinian teen dies of wounds sustained in May clashes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health authorities say a 17-year-old Palestinian youth has died, two months after he was wounded in the neck by Israeli gunfire. The shooting took place in May, during one of numerous clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as Israel and Hamas were fighting an 11-day war. It was the fourth conflict since the militant group seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007. At least 26 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank during the May conflict, and at least 254 people in Gaza, including 67 children and 39 women. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.