Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament

10:28 pm AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament. The second-ranked Osaka struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes. The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone. Conditions were different from previous days with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

Associated Press

