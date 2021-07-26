Bosnian Serb politicians decry outlawing of genocide denial

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb political leaders have pledged to block decision-making in the country’s institutions to protest a recent move by the top international envoy in Bosnia to outlaw genocide denial. The announcement came Monday after a meeting of leaders of all Bosnian Serb political parties. The U.N. High Representative to Bosnia imposed changes to the country’s criminal code on Friday to introduce prison sentences of up to five years for genocide denial and the glorification of war criminals. Bosnian Serbs have been denying the extent of the crimes committed by their ethnic kin since the end of the country’s 1992-95 ethnic war. They have in particular denied the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica.