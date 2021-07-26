Skip to Content

Black leaders rally to preserve cemetery next to skate park

New
2:14 pm AP - National News

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Black community leaders are calling on an Atlanta-area city to preserve a cemetery for African Americans that they say is under threat from a city-approved skate park. Members of Newnan’s African American Alliance organized a rally Monday to protest development around the cemetery. The 4-acre, wooded burial site is believed to contain the remains of slaves. Community leaders say they want Newnan officials to invest in beautifying and clearly designating the site. A city spokesperson said the city maintains trees on the property and has planted flowers and made improvements to an adjacent African American museum.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content