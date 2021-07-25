Israeli airlines launch first direct flights to Morocco

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli airlines have launched their first commercial flights between Israel and Morocco, less than a year after the countries officially normalized relations. Israir’s flight departed Tel Aviv for Marrakech on Sunday with around 100 Israeli tourists, hours before Israeli national carrier El Al dispatched its first direct flight to the same destination. Israel’s tourism minister said that these new direct flights would “help advance fruitful tourism, trade and economic cooperation and diplomatic agreements between the two countries.” Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in late 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” Morocco was among four Arab nations to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.