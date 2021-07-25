Aussie Terminator takes out Ledecky in 1st Olympics matchup

TOKYO (AP) — The Terminator knocked off Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus chased down Ledecky to win one of the most anticipated races of the Summer Games, capturing the gold medal with the second-fastest time in history. Titmus trailed by nearly a full body-length at the halfway mark of the eight-lap race. But she turned on the speed to touch in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds. Ledecky was the defending Olympic champion and world-record holder. She settled for the silver this time in 3:57.36 — the fourth-fastest time ever recorded. No one else was even close.