UK’s summer getaway takes off but nothing like pre-COVID

LONDON (AP) — With all British schools now closed for the summer, airports and airlines are looking a tad more normal, though the number of families heading off for warmer climes remains way down on the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck. This weekend traditionally marks the high point of the great summer getaway from Britain. However, with travel to and from many popular destinations facing varying quarantine and testing requirements, it’s clear that many families think it’s all too much hassle and have opted again to holiday within the U.K. Still, Gatwick Airport is expecting its busiest weekend of the year so far.