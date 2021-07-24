New floods hit Belgium amid stormy weather

BRUSSELS (AP) — New floods have again swamped areas of Belgium and washed away cars as a wave of thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the country on Saturday. The French-speaking provinces of Namur and Walloon Brabant south-east of the capital city Brussels were particularly hit. They had already been impacted by the devastating floods that left 36 people dead and seven missing in the nation with 11.5 million inhabitants. Belgium’s crisis center issued a warning to the population as the bad weather is expected to last for several days.