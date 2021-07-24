Nevada airport faces flight delays from jet fuel shortage

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The airport in Reno, Nevada, is facing a shortage of jet fuel that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger fights. Nevada’s political leaders issued a statement late Saturday pledging to minimize disruption and ensure the aerial fight against western wildfires isn’t hampered. A shortage has the potential to restrict the flow of tourists and essential goods into northern Nevada. It was not clear how long the shortage will last. An airport spokeswoman says there have not been widespread delays or cancellations so far. Passengers were advised to check with their airline for any delays.